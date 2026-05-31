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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal’s Thriller Nears Rs 220 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office, registering healthy growth on Day 10. The psychological mystery drama has now crossed Rs 219 crore worldwide
Weekend Surge Pushes Collections Higher
After a brief slowdown on Friday, Drishyam 3 bounced back strongly on Saturday. The film earned Rs 5.05 crore in India net collections on Day 10, reflecting a healthy increase from the previous day's Rs 4.30 crore. The weekend boost helped the film regain momentum and maintain its steady theatrical run.
ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Starts Big With Impressive Box Office Numbers
With Day 10 earnings added, the film's India net collection now stands at Rs 91.30 crore. Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 105.94 crore, underlining the film's consistent performance across major markets. The strong second-weekend trend suggests that audience interest remains intact despite new competition.
Overseas Success Drives Worldwide Total Past Rs 219 Crore
The international market continues to be a major strength for Drishyam 3. The film added another Rs 6 crore overseas on Day 10, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 113.75 crore.
Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross collection has now reached an impressive Rs 219.69 crore. The film is steadily moving towards its next major milestone and remains one of the strongest-performing Malayalam releases of the year. The sustained overseas response highlights Mohanlal's enduring popularity among global audiences.
A Psychological Drama That Examines Fear and Moral Complexity
Unlike earlier installments that focused heavily on suspense and survival, Drishyam 3 places greater emphasis on the emotional consequences of past actions. Director Jeethu Joseph explores themes such as guilt, paranoia, and psychological fatigue, showing how fear can quietly shape everyday life and relationships.
The film presents Georgekutty as a man haunted by the burden of his choices, suggesting that his greatest punishment is not legal consequences but the constant anxiety of living under the shadow of the past. At the same time, the narrative raises thought-provoking questions about society's tendency to celebrate morally complex antiheroes. By portraying intelligence and family protection as justification for questionable actions, the film encourages viewers to reflect on where sympathy ends and accountability begins.
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