After a brief slowdown on Friday, Drishyam 3 bounced back strongly on Saturday. The film earned Rs 5.05 crore in India net collections on Day 10, reflecting a healthy increase from the previous day's Rs 4.30 crore. The weekend boost helped the film regain momentum and maintain its steady theatrical run.

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With Day 10 earnings added, the film's India net collection now stands at Rs 91.30 crore. Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 105.94 crore, underlining the film's consistent performance across major markets. The strong second-weekend trend suggests that audience interest remains intact despite new competition.