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From Blast to Lock Upp Season 2: Must-Watch OTT Shows And Movies Arriving This Week
This week brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases across genres, featuring exciting shows and movies. From action-packed stories like Blast to the much-awaited Lock Upp Season 2, here are the titles to watch.
OTT Movies
JioHotstar
House of the Dragon – Season 3 The famous series from the Game of Thrones universe is back with its third season. The war between the Blacks and the Greens is set to get even more thrilling. Early reviews are already calling this the best season yet. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 22
Avatar: Fire and Ash This is the third part of James Cameron's globally successful Avatar series. The film was a massive hit in theatres last December and is now ready to entertain the OTT audience. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 24
The Bear – Season 5 This Emmy-winning series will conclude with its fifth season. The story, set in the world of cooking, is reaching its final, intense stage. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 26
Lingam This Tamil crime thriller series tells the story of a young kabaddi champion who gets framed for murder and is pushed into the world of crime. Kathir plays the main role. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 26
Amazon Prime Video
Gram Chikitsalay – Season 2 The characters of Dr. Prabhat and Dr. Gargi are returning to entertain audiences. This medical drama, set in rural India, will feature new stories and experiences. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Release Date: June 22
Alliance This is the Indian version of a successful Dutch show. 16 contestants enter the game in pairs, but as the game progresses, they learn that no bond is permanent. Only one will emerge as the winner. Kunal Khemu is hosting the show. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Release Date: June 26
See You at Work This Korean series is an office romance. The story revolves around work life, relationships, and discipline, and is sure to grab the audience's attention. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Release Date: June 22
Netflix
Lock Upp – Season 2 Bollywood celebs Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are hosting this season. The show's theme is "Sach Ya Saza" (Truth or Punishment), and reports say several TV and OTT personalities will participate. Where to watch: Netflix Release Date: June 27
Blast This Tamil action film stars Arjun Sarja and Preethi Mukundan in lead roles. After a successful run in theatres, the movie is now coming to OTT. Where to watch: Netflix Release Date: June 25
Chris and Martina: The Final Set This documentary tells the story of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, who ruled the world of women's tennis for years, and explores their friendship. Where to watch: Netflix Release Date: June 26
Little Brother John Cena stars in this comedy film. It hilariously shows the situations an older brother faces with his irresponsible younger brother. Where to watch: Netflix Release Date: June 26
Another Self – Season 3 The story revolving around the lives of Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla continues with its third season. Their journey to rediscover their roots is the main highlight. Where to watch: Netflix Release Date: June 24
Agent Kim Reactivated This Korean crime thriller is about Kim Do-hyon, a former secret agent. He is forced to use his old skills again after his daughter is kidnapped. Where to watch: Netflix Release Date: June 26
SonyLIV
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