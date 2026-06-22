House of the Dragon – Season 3 The famous series from the Game of Thrones universe is back with its third season. The war between the Blacks and the Greens is set to get even more thrilling. Early reviews are already calling this the best season yet. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 22

Avatar: Fire and Ash This is the third part of James Cameron's globally successful Avatar series. The film was a massive hit in theatres last December and is now ready to entertain the OTT audience. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 24

The Bear – Season 5 This Emmy-winning series will conclude with its fifth season. The story, set in the world of cooking, is reaching its final, intense stage. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 26

Lingam This Tamil crime thriller series tells the story of a young kabaddi champion who gets framed for murder and is pushed into the world of crime. Kathir plays the main role. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 26