The box office journey of Drishyam 3 remains impressive as the film recorded Rs 5.35 crore net on its 11th day in theatres. The latest collection marks a modest increase from the Rs 5.10 crore earned on the previous day, highlighting the film’s ability to sustain audience interest during its second weekend.

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With this performance, the movie’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 96.70 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 112.20 crore. The film was screened in 2,454 shows across the country on Day 11, reflecting its widespread theatrical presence.