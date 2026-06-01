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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Crosses Rs 228 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 continues to attract audiences in its second weekend, registering steady growth at the box office. The mystery thriller is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India
Drishyam 3 Edges Closer to Rs 100 Crore in India
The box office journey of Drishyam 3 remains impressive as the film recorded Rs 5.35 crore net on its 11th day in theatres. The latest collection marks a modest increase from the Rs 5.10 crore earned on the previous day, highlighting the film’s ability to sustain audience interest during its second weekend.
ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal’s Thriller Nears Rs 220 Crore Worldwide
With this performance, the movie’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 96.70 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 112.20 crore. The film was screened in 2,454 shows across the country on Day 11, reflecting its widespread theatrical presence.
Overseas Markets Push Worldwide Collection Higher
International territories continue to play a crucial role in the success story of Drishyam 3. The film added another Rs 4.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 11, taking its international total to an impressive Rs 116.75 crore.
Thanks to its consistent domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 228.95 crore. The film’s strong performance across global markets underscores the enduring popularity of the franchise and Mohanlal’s massive fan base.
Kerala Leads the Charge as OTT Release Awaits Confirmation
Kerala once again emerged as the film’s strongest market, contributing Rs 4.85 crore on Day 11 alone. Karnataka followed with Rs 50 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 35 lakh to the overall tally.
Audience response remained encouraging, with the Malayalam version registering an overall occupancy of 46.79 percent. Evening shows proved to be the biggest draw, recording occupancy above 60 percent. Meanwhile, the Telugu version reported a comparatively lower occupancy of 14.83 percent.
Mohanlal reprised his iconic role as Georgekutty in the third chapter of the blockbuster franchise, which arrived in theatres on May 21, coinciding with the actor’s 66th birthday celebrations. While Amazon Prime Video has acquired the film’s digital streaming rights, the makers are yet to announce an official OTT premiere date.
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