Oliver Tree's team will establish a foundation for artists, his final wish. His body is back in California after he died at 32 in a helicopter crash in Brazil. The musician had included the initiative in his will to support emerging artists.

The team of late singer-songwriter Oliver Tree has announced plans to establish a foundation in his memory, fulfilling what they described as his final wish before his death earlier this month.

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Foundation Announced as Final Wish

According to PEOPLE magazine, in a statement shared on the artist's official Instagram account on Sunday, June 21, Tree's representatives confirmed that his body had been returned to his home state of California, a week after he died in a helicopter collision in Brazil at the age of 32.

"Oliver is now back in California, where he can finally rest," the statement read. "His legacy will live on through his foundation/endowment named 'Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses' coming soon." "This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will. We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world. That was his final wish."

According to his team, the initiative was planned by the musician before his death and was included in his will. "This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will. We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world. That was his final wish," the statement added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Tree (@olivertree)

Investigation into Fatal Brazil Crash

The announcement comes after Tree was among six people killed in a collision involving two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro on June 14. Brazilian authorities have confirmed that an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro said forensic examinations had been conducted at the crash site and that officials were awaiting findings from the Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents. "The bodies of the six victims will undergo forensic examination for identification, which will be compared to data in the records of the Air Operations Center," police said in a statement.

Legacy to Support Emerging Artists

Tree, known for songs including Miss You, had previously spoken publicly about his intention to use his wealth to support emerging artists rather than pass it on as inheritance. According to the publication, during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show in April, the singer revealed that his estate plans were designed to direct his assets toward creative initiatives. "When I die, all the money is going to go back to artists," he said at the time, adding that he wanted to help future generations pursue their creative ambitions.

The singer was in the middle of a world tour when the accident occurred. He had been scheduled to perform in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 1 in support of his latest album, Love You Madly Hate You Badly. (ANI)

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