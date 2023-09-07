Dream Girl 2 success party: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and many Bollywood celebs attend (Photos)

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, was a box-office triumph. To celebrate the achievement, the crew hosted a party attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa on his directorial debut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, was a box office triumph, tickling many humorous bones. As a result, when the film's producers announced the release of Dream Girl 2, everyone's anticipation for the sequel skyrocketed. The movie grossed INR 115.94 crores worldwide and became the tenth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap at the Dream Girl 2's success party held in Mumbai.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was in an all-red dress at the Dream Girl 2 success party, held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood's stylish actor Anil Kapoor was spotted at the Dream Girl 2 success party, held in Mumbai.



TV star Karan Kundra looked dapper as he was spotted at the Dream Girl 2 success party, held in Mumbai.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bhumi Pednekar wore a black corset top with a matching skirt at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor looked dapper as he was spotted at the Dream Girl 2 success party held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pose for the cameras at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Popular couple Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Singer Neha Kakkar was also spotted posing for the cameras at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy looked stunning in a short black dress at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.