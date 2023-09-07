Dream Girl 2 success party: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and many Bollywood celebs attend (Photos)
Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, was a box-office triumph. To celebrate the achievement, the crew hosted a party attended by the who's who of Bollywood.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa on his directorial debut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, was a box office triumph, tickling many humorous bones. As a result, when the film's producers announced the release of Dream Girl 2, everyone's anticipation for the sequel skyrocketed. The movie grossed INR 115.94 crores worldwide and became the tenth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap at the Dream Girl 2's success party held in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was in an all-red dress at the Dream Girl 2 success party, held in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood's stylish actor Anil Kapoor was spotted at the Dream Girl 2 success party, held in Mumbai.
TV star Karan Kundra looked dapper as he was spotted at the Dream Girl 2 success party, held in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bhumi Pednekar wore a black corset top with a matching skirt at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor looked dapper as he was spotted at the Dream Girl 2 success party held in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pose for the cameras at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Popular couple Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Singer Neha Kakkar was also spotted posing for the cameras at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy looked stunning in a short black dress at the Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.