Dream Girl 2 screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more attend (Photos)

Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Last night, many celebs like Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted at the screening of Dream Girl 2.



Dream Girl 2, the widely awaited romantic comedy, is almost ready to hit the big screen. The National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana will reprise his role as Karam aka Pooja in the Raaj Shaandilya-directed film.

Ananya Panday plays the female protagonist in the film, a spiritual successor to the 2019 smash Dream Girl. The Dream Girl 2 screening event occurred in Mumbai on Thursday night, August 24.

Many notable Bollywood stars attended the gala occasion, including the main pair Ayushmann and Ananya. Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda were spotted at their best friend Ananya's Dream Girl 2's event.

Ananya Panday the star of the night also joined by her parents, senior actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey

Ananya Panday's rumored boyfriend, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted at the screening.

Ananya Panday, who played the role of Pari Srivastava, arrived in style as she wore a denim-on-denim co-ord set.

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen posing with his beautiful wife Tahira Kashyap at the event. Both looked stunning.

The lead actors, Ayushmann and Ananya, looked happy at the screening of Dream Girl 2, as they got full support from their friends and family.

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is in the midst of a serious financial crisis in Raaj Shaandiilyaa's film. He chooses to masquerade as Pooja in order to raise funds to pay off his father's debts and marry his lady love Pari Srivastava.

In the film, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many more play supporting parts. Balaji Motion Pictures is producing Dream Girl 2.