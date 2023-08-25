Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dream Girl 2 screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more attend (Photos)

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Last night, many celebs like Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted at the screening of Dream Girl 2.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dream Girl 2, the widely awaited romantic comedy, is almost ready to hit the big screen. The National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana will reprise his role as Karam aka Pooja in the Raaj Shaandilya-directed film.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday plays the female protagonist in the film, a spiritual successor to the 2019 smash Dream Girl. The Dream Girl 2 screening event occurred in Mumbai on Thursday night, August 24.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Many notable Bollywood stars attended the gala occasion, including the main pair Ayushmann and Ananya. Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda were spotted at their best friend Ananya's Dream Girl 2's event.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday the star of the night also joined by her parents, senior actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday's rumored boyfriend, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted at the screening.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday, who played the role of Pari Srivastava, arrived in style as she wore a denim-on-denim co-ord set. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ayushmann Khurrana was seen posing with his beautiful wife Tahira Kashyap at the event. Both looked stunning. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The lead actors, Ayushmann and Ananya, looked happy at the screening of Dream Girl 2, as they got full support from their friends and family.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    About Dream Girl 2
    Karam, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is in the midst of a serious financial crisis in Raaj Shaandiilyaa's film. He chooses to masquerade as Pooja in order to raise funds to pay off his father's debts and marry his lady love Pari Srivastava.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In the film, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many more play supporting parts. Balaji Motion Pictures is producing Dream Girl 2.

