The teaser introduces Jr NTR in one of his most rugged and powerful looks yet. Sporting a fierce expression and intense screen presence, the actor appears completely transformed for Dragon. His raw action-packed avatar has already taken over social media, with fans praising the actor’s striking makeover and high-energy presence.

The makers had earlier teased fans with a powerful poster, which instantly sparked excitement online. With the teaser now released, anticipation surrounding the film has grown even stronger.