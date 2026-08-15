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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Film Opens At Rs 5.75 Crore; Check
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Batwara 1947 has opened at Rs 5.75 crore on its first day, falling well behind Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. Despite positive reviews, Sunny Deol's Partition drama struggled to attract audiences
Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1: Film Gets A Slow Start
Batwara 1947 had a strong release date on paper, arriving during the Independence Day weekend with Sunny Deol in the lead. However, the Partition drama has failed to turn the holiday advantage into a strong box-office opening.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 5.75 crore net in India on its first day. This puts it significantly behind Awarapan 2, which reportedly collected around Rs 21 crore on the same day.
The opening also makes Batwara 1947 Sunny Deol's lowest-grossing solo opener since Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018 and earned approximately Rs 1 crore on its opening day.
Awarapan 2 Dominates The Independence Day Clash
Batwara 1947 was already trailing Awarapan 2 during the advance-booking phase. The Sunny Deol film had reportedly collected around Rs 1.76 crore in advance bookings for its opening day, while Awarapan 2 had crossed the Rs 8 crore mark.
The difference became even more apparent after the films opened in theatres. Both movies reportedly received a similar number of shows across India, but audience turnout for Batwara 1947 remained considerably lower.
The film recorded occupancy of around 7-12% during the day, while its night shows improved to nearly 25%. Awarapan 2, in comparison, recorded around 75% occupancy for its night shows, highlighting the clear difference in audience response.
Sunny Deol Returns To A Partition-Era Story
Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and features Sunny Deol in a very different role. He plays a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan but discovers that a Hindu woman, portrayed by Shabana Azmi, is still living upstairs in his home.
As communal tensions and violence escalate, his character decides to protect her while trying to keep his own family safe. The film has also brought Preity Zinta back to the big screen after a long gap.
Batwara 1947 marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol, who plays his son in the film. The cast also includes Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.
Despite appreciation for Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi's performances, the film's opening has remained subdued. With the Independence Day weekend still underway, its performance over the next few days will determine whether it can recover from its slow start.
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