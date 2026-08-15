Batwara 1947 had a strong release date on paper, arriving during the Independence Day weekend with Sunny Deol in the lead. However, the Partition drama has failed to turn the holiday advantage into a strong box-office opening.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 5.75 crore net in India on its first day. This puts it significantly behind Awarapan 2, which reportedly collected around Rs 21 crore on the same day.

The opening also makes Batwara 1947 Sunny Deol's lowest-grossing solo opener since Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018 and earned approximately Rs 1 crore on its opening day.