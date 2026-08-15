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Magudam movie's collection

The film 'Magudam' received negative reviews on its first day and took a major hit at the box office. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned only ₹68 lakh in India on day one. The Tamil version collected ₹38 lakh and the Telugu version ₹20 lakh. It made ₹7 lakh in Karnataka, ₹2 lakh in Kerala, and ₹1 lakh in other states. After a poor start, we'll have to wait and see if 'Magudam' can do better over the weekend.