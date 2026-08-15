Magudam Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishal Directed Film Opens to Poor Numbers
Magudam Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishal directed and starred in the film 'Magudam'. Let's check out how much it earned at the box office on its very first day. Check here
Magudam Box Office
Vishal makes his directorial debut with 'Magudam', where he plays a double role as a father and son. He plays Linga, a powerful gangster, and his son Kirubakaran, a simple medical representative. While Linga lives a lavish life, Kirubakaran struggles to make ends meet with his wife Jamuna and two kids. Even getting financial help is tough for Kirubakaran, but his wife Jamuna understands his struggles and stands by him. Vishal's attempt to create memorable characters in a commercial film is a good effort for a first-time director.
What went wrong with Magudam
Magudam faces setbacks
How is Magudam?
Magudam movie's collection
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