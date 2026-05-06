4 5 Image Credit : Google

NTR's confidence

But Jr. NTR was very confident. He told the producer, 'No, the movie is coming out really well. You will understand once it's fully complete. You can't judge a film by seeing it in parts.' Suresh said, 'When they were so confident, what could I do? I just left it. Just as I had thought, 'Rabhasa' was a big disappointment.'