Jr NTR: Producer Warned Him The Movie Would Flop, But He Didn't Listen
A top producer told a star hero to stop shooting a film because he was sure it would be a flop. But the hero didn't listen. Guess who the star was and what finally happened to the movie? We've got the full story.
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Bellamkonda Suresh's comments
Bellamkonda Suresh is a big name in the Telugu film industry. He has produced several blockbuster hits like 'Maa Annayya', 'Aadi', 'Lakshmi Narasimha', 'Naa Autograph', and 'Kandireega' under his banner.
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Super hit films produced by Bellamkonda Suresh
After their hit film 'Aadi', producer Bellamkonda Suresh teamed up with Jr. NTR again for 'Rabhasa'. Santosh Srinivas of 'Kandireega' fame directed the movie. In a recent interview, Suresh shared some interesting details about the film's making.
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I wanted to stop this film
The producer admitted, 'Right from the start, I had no faith in this movie. After we finished half the shooting, I wanted to just stop everything.' He even told Jr. NTR that he felt the movie was going to be a flop, but the actor didn't agree.
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NTR's confidence
But Jr. NTR was very confident. He told the producer, 'No, the movie is coming out really well. You will understand once it's fully complete. You can't judge a film by seeing it in parts.' Suresh said, 'When they were so confident, what could I do? I just left it. Just as I had thought, 'Rabhasa' was a big disappointment.'
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Openings came
Bellamkonda Suresh added that Jr. NTR's star power managed to pull in good opening collections. However, the film itself failed to impress the audience. The movie featured Samantha and Pranitha Subhash, who had also starred in the hit film 'Attarintiki Daredi', as the heroines opposite Jr. NTR.
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