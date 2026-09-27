Khusboo Patani’s .177 CO₂ air pistol post has sparked curiosity. Here’s what the Glock-style air pistol is, how pellets work and what Indian rules say about airgun licences.

Khusboo Patani, fitness freak and sister of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, is creating buzz online by posting a picture of a.177 CO2 air pistol on Instagram. Khusboo issued a warning that the pistol, resembling the famous Glock 17 Gen 4 pistol, was not meant to be treated as a toy and had to be used responsibly.

In her post, Khusboo also explained that the air pistol was made with self-protection in mind, along with the importance of training. The post was meant for educational purposes.

What Makes The.177 Air Pistol Different From A Conventional Gun

There is one major difference between a CO2 air pistol and a conventional gun, and that is the propulsion mechanism. The air pistol utilizes compressed carbon dioxide in a cartridge instead of the gunpowder-based ammunition used in conventional guns.

The number ".177" denotes the calibre which is roughly 4.5mm in size and is commonly used in airguns. It is used for training and recreational shooting.

Nevertheless, there is no way that the look of the air pistol can define whether it is a conventional gun. Its specs can be considered in India.

What Exactly is a Pellet?

Pellets are miniature ammunition designed for use in airguns. A .177 pellet will typically measure 4.5 mm in diameter and may be made of materials such as lead among others.

As opposite to regular bullets, pellets shot by airguns are powered by pressurized gases such as compressed air, CO₂ or any other gas. Even though there is a mechanical difference, an air pistol is capable of injuring someone hence proper caution and handling is required.

Do You Need A License To Own A .177 Air Pistol In India?

This is where the specifications come into play. According to the Arms Rules of India, air weapons are classified according to different criteria such as bore size and muzzle energy.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, air weapons that exceed 20 joules (15 ft-lbs) of muzzle energy and/or have a bore of greater than 0.177 inch (4.5 mm) will require a license while those which do not fall within the above criteria will not need to acquire the licensing but their sale is restricted.

In that regard, just referring to an air pistol as ".177" does not necessarily prove that a certain air gun needs to have a license. One has to look at the specifications of the air gun in question.

The Importance of Khusboo's Safety Warnings

Khusboo's statement that the air pistol is "not a toy" is particularly pertinent since even an air pistol may pose a risk of harm if used improperly. Those who intend to buy such an air weapon have to find out more about it.