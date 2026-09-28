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Bigg Boss Marathi: Divya Shinde Arrested Over Alleged Assault On Retired Doctor, Rs 5 Lakh Demand
Bigg Boss Marathi former contestant Divya Shinde has been arrested in Pune after a retired doctor alleged assault and a demand for Rs 5 lakh. Here’s what the police case and complaint say about the incident.
Former Bigg Boss Contestant Arrested
Bigg Boss reality shows always grab headlines, but this time a former contestant is making news for all the wrong reasons. Pune police arrested former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Divya Shinde. She allegedly assaulted a doctor and tried to extort Rs 5 lakh from him.
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Complaint Filed By Retired Doctor
Social media influencer Divya Shinde gained massive fame after her Bigg Boss Marathi stint. Now, she faces serious charges. A retired medical officer filed a police complaint against her. Pune police arrested her based on his allegations of assault and extortion.
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Created A Ruckus After Entering Doctor’s House
Divya Shinde initially met the retired medical officer to discuss promoting a cultural event. Things took an ugly turn when she barged into his house later. The complaint states she created a massive scene, demanded Rs 5 lakh, and physically assaulted the senior doctor.
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Divya Shinde In Trouble Over Alleged Threats
The influencer aggressively demanded Rs 5 lakh for the event promotion. She lost her temper and attacked the medical officer when he refused. The doctor mentioned in his complaint that she even threatened to slap a fake harassment case against him if he did not pay up.
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Police Produced Her Before The Court
Pune police investigated the doctor's complaint and officially arrested Divya Shinde today. They produced her in court shortly after. The reality TV star had built a strong career as a social media influencer after her successful run on Bigg Boss Marathi.
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