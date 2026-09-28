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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani Starrer Holds Steady With Rs. 15.70 Crore India Net
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani’s The Paradise continued its steady box-office run on Sunday, earning ₹15.70 crore net in India on Day 4. The action drama has now crossed ₹138 crore worldwide
The Paradise earns ₹15.70 crore on Sunday
Nani and Kayadu Lohar’s The Paradise continued its theatrical run with a steady performance on its first Sunday. According to the figures cited by Times of India from Sacnilk, the film collected ₹15.70 crore net in India on Day 4.
The film registered these earnings across 6,764 shows, with its overall India occupancy standing at 35.7% on Sunday. The fourth-day figure marks a modest improvement over Saturday, when the movie collected ₹15.25 crore net.
Sunday collection sees a slight rise
The jump from ₹15.25 crore on Saturday to ₹15.70 crore on Sunday represents a 3% increase in the film’s daily India net collection. The occupancy also moved upward from 33.4% on Saturday to 35.7% on Sunday.
While the increase is not dramatic, the numbers show that The Paradise maintained a fairly consistent pace through the opening weekend despite receiving mixed reactions from audiences.
India gross reaches ₹109 crore
With the Day 4 figures added, The Paradise has reached ₹109 crore in India gross collection. Its worldwide box-office total has climbed to ₹138.25 crore, keeping the Nani-led action drama on a steady theatrical track.
The film's performance over the coming weekdays will determine how strongly it can sustain its momentum after the opening weekend.
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