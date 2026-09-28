Nani and Kayadu Lohar’s The Paradise continued its theatrical run with a steady performance on its first Sunday. According to the figures cited by Times of India from Sacnilk, the film collected ₹15.70 crore net in India on Day 4.

The film registered these earnings across 6,764 shows, with its overall India occupancy standing at 35.7% on Sunday. The fourth-day figure marks a modest improvement over Saturday, when the movie collected ₹15.25 crore net.