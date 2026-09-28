Nidhi Tiwari, a 30-year-old influencer and model from Singrauli, died suddenly, leaving her family and followers shocked. A Facebook post about self-love has since resurfaced as police investigate the circumstances surrounding her death

Nidhi Tiwari, 30, had built a following through modelling, event appearances and digital content. She had also expressed ambitions of making a career in films and acting.

In 2024, Nidhi won the Miss Pretty India title, adding another milestone to her modelling journey. She remained active on social media, where she shared videos, photographs and other updates with her followers.

Her Facebook page reportedly had around 9 lakh followers, while her Instagram account had around 712 followers. Her online presence had made her familiar to a sizeable audience.

Her Facebook Post On Self-Love Resurfaces

Following Nidhi’s death, one of her older Facebook posts has been widely circulated online. The post focused on self-love, self-understanding and finding completeness within oneself.

Nidhi had written, “Is adhure dil ko kisi ne पूरा nahi kiya maine khud se pura kar diya...” The message encouraged people to look within themselves rather than constantly searching for fulfilment through someone else.

The post has attracted renewed attention following her death, with many people remembering Nidhi through the words she had shared online. However, the post itself does not establish anything about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

According to Nidhi’s family, she had been speaking over the phone with a man reportedly based in Delhi on Saturday evening. The family alleged that an argument took place during the conversation, as reported by Times Now.

The family said Nidhi subsequently went to her room, locked the door and asked her mother to leave her alone. She reportedly did not have her meal. When relatives later found her unresponsive, she was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Morwa police reached the location and began investigating the circumstances. Police officials have said that they are examining the events preceding her death and have cautioned against reaching conclusions about the reason for her death while the investigation is ongoing.

Call records, digital activity and other evidence are reportedly being examined. Morwa police station in-charge Dr Gyanendra Singh said officers are also speaking with Nidhi’s family, acquaintances and other people who could provide information.

Nidhi lived with her mother and younger sister in Singrauli. Her sister is still studying, while her father, Ashok Tiwari, lives separately.