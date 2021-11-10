Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli shows sexy curves in cutout dress; see pics

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli has set social media on fire with her latest photos. She is showing off her curves in a cutdown gown dress, and the images are unmissable.

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli is known for her drama and style in the entertainment industry. She never fails to impress fans with her sartorial picks and make heads turn. The diva looks stunning in whatever she wears. A few hours ago, she was seen wearing a cutdown gown dress that had a thigh slit.

Her fans loved her in the mint green attire that had a low neck and a deep front slit. The cutout on the torso accentuated her hourglass figure, and she looked stunning in the dress. She had written a caption that read, "Body like coffee hot and strong". Her blingy shoes and blonde tresses which she left open made her look like a goddess. She completed her look with smoky eyes and nude lips. She is one of the most beautiful divas in the Indian entertainment industry. She has gained a lot of fame for all the right reasons.

The actress loves to wear halter necklines, and her Instagram photos are proof of the same. A few days back, she was seen wearing a pink halter neck attire when she had appeared in the Bigg Boss OTT. She looked sultry in the dress that had a halter neckline and a bottom fall. She had worn a black belt and showed off her toned figure. She even complimented her pretty attire by doing makeup on point.

Nikki never fails to show off her glamorous photos on social media. Earlier, she had even posted a pretty picture in black attire which made her look like an enchanting queen. The bodycon dress was in the colour black and the ruffled sleeves on the side, made her look hot. She completed her look with smoky eyes and sleek tresses. What do you think about Nikki Tamboli's fashion? Let us know about the same.