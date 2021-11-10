  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli shows sexy curves in cutout dress; see pics

    Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli has set social media on fire with her latest photos. She is showing off her curves in a cutdown gown dress, and the images are unmissable.
     

    Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli shows sexy curves in cutout dress; see pics SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 6:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli is known for her drama and style in the entertainment industry. She never fails to impress fans with her sartorial picks and make heads turn. The diva looks stunning in whatever she wears. A few hours ago, she was seen wearing a cutdown gown dress that had a thigh slit.

    Her fans loved her in the mint green attire that had a low neck and a deep front slit. The cutout on the torso accentuated her hourglass figure, and she looked stunning in the dress. She had written a caption that read, "Body like coffee hot and strong". Her blingy shoes and blonde tresses which she left open made her look like a goddess. She completed her look with smoky eyes and nude lips. She is one of the most beautiful divas in the Indian entertainment industry. She has gained a lot of fame for all the right reasons.

    The actress loves to wear halter necklines, and her Instagram photos are proof of the same. A few days back, she was seen wearing a pink halter neck attire when she had appeared in the Bigg Boss OTT. She looked sultry in the dress that had a halter neckline and a bottom fall. She had worn a black belt and showed off her toned figure. She even complimented her pretty attire by doing makeup on point.

    Nikki never fails to show off her glamorous photos on social media. Earlier, she had even posted a pretty picture in black attire which made her look like an enchanting queen. The bodycon dress was in the colour black and the ruffled sleeves on the side, made her look hot. She completed her look with smoky eyes and sleek tresses. What do you think about Nikki Tamboli's fashion? Let us know about the same.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 6:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramiz King to bring back Mujhse Shaadi Karoge previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra drb

    Ramiz King to bring back ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

    Video Icon
    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic SCJ

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

    Video Icon
    Is Kartik Aaryan not happy with his profession? Check out Dhamaka's latest promo video (WATCH) RCB

    Is Kartik Aaryan not happy with his profession? Check out Dhamaka's latest promo video (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sooryavanshi entered Rs 100cr club; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film also sold to Netflix for this amount SCJ

    Sooryavanshi entered Rs 100cr club; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film also sold to Netflix for this amount

    Video Icon
    Ram Charan, Jr NTR show their dance moves in 'Nacho Nacho' from RRR RCB

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR show their dance moves in 'Nacho Nacho' from RRR

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Dalai Lama prefers to stay in India no intentions to meet China Xi Jinping gcw

    Dalai Lama prefers to stay in India, has no intentions to meet China's Xi Jinping

    Video Icon
    Ramiz King to bring back Mujhse Shaadi Karoge previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra drb

    Ramiz King to bring back ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

    Video Icon
    Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person RCB

    SHOCKING: Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person

    Video Icon
    How head coach Rahul Dravid can be a game-changer for the Indian cricket team-ayh

    How head coach Rahul Dravid can be a game-changer for the Indian cricket team?

    Video Icon
    Metaverse will be addictive rob more personal info says Facebook whistleblower gcw

    Metaverse will be addictive, rob more personal info, says Facebook whistleblower

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon