Stylish Outfit Ideas Inspired by Bhagyashree for Women Over 50

Lifestyle
If you haven't worn a co-ord set yet, add it to your wardrobe. You can easily find off-shoulder embroidered co-ord sets online.
If you are going out with kids, you can recreate Bhagyashree's full sleeve top and pant look. It looks beautiful.
To explore the perfect figure, you can wear a bodycon dress like Bhagyashree. An off-shoulder black bodycon dress will make you look radiant.
If you are slim, you can look beautiful by wearing one fashionable dress after another like Bhagyashree. Try a sequin black dress for a cocktail party.
Instead of wearing a saree on special occasions, wear a satin frill gown like Bhagyashree and make a statement.
If you don't want to wear a fashionable dress, you can also wear a one-piece loose cotton dress. Such dresses will come within 500.
