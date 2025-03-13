Jubin Nautiyal receives grand welcome at Dehradun airport after his big IIFA win

After winning the IIFA 2025 Best Playback Singer Award, Jubin Nautiyal returned to Dehradun, receiving a warm welcome from fans and expressing pride for his achievement and Uttarakhand.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 13, 2025, 6:47 PM IST

After securing a win at the IIFA 2025 Awards, singer Jubin Nautiyal on Thursday arrived in his hometown, Dehradun, where he received a warm welcome from his fans.
Speaking with media at the airport, Jubin expressed his happiness over his win.

He said, "This award is not just mine but that of the entire Uttarakhand. I won an IIFA Award for the second time. Seeing this immense love and enthusiasm among everyone at the airport, homecoming feels good. I am happy that everyone is happy. It is a matter of pride. This is a big achievement..."

On Sunday, Jubin took home the Best Playback Singer (Male) Award for 'Dua' (Article 370) at the IIFA awards.

IIFA 2025 also honoured the legendary Rakesh Roshan with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award, a recognition for his significant contributions to the film industry over the years.

