Girls Lehenga Designs for Holi Bhai Dooj Festive Season 2025

Chunari Print Lehenga for Holi Bhai Dooj

Dress up your daughter beautifully for Holi Bhai Dooj. Chunari print lehenga will look beautiful on this special occasion.

Contrast Frill Lehenga

You will easily find contrast color frill lehengas in the market, which will look great on a little girl. The white blouse looks quite fancy.

Banarasi Silk Pink Lehenga

Nowadays, Banarasi silk lehenga is also very popular in fancy lehengas. You can also get such a lehenga made from an old Banarasi saree. You will easily find such designs online.

Leheriya Pattern Lehenga

Not only women but also children's lehengas are very fond of Leheriya pattern. Make your daughter a princess this Bhai Dooj.

Zari Work Lehenga

You will find light Zari work lehengas online for between 1000 to 2000. These look shiny.

Red Gota Patti Lehenga

If you want, you can also buy light sequin work lehengas. Adorn yourself by wearing a contrasting dupatta with it.

