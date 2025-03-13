Girls Lehenga Designs for Holi Bhai Dooj Festive Season 2025

Lifestyle
Dress up your daughter beautifully for Holi Bhai Dooj. Chunari print lehenga will look beautiful on this special occasion.
You will easily find contrast color frill lehengas in the market, which will look great on a little girl. The white blouse looks quite fancy.
Nowadays, Banarasi silk lehenga is also very popular in fancy lehengas. You can also get such a lehenga made from an old Banarasi saree. You will easily find such designs online.
Not only women but also children's lehengas are very fond of Leheriya pattern. Make your daughter a princess this Bhai Dooj.
You will find light Zari work lehengas online for between 1000 to 2000. These look shiny.
If you want, you can also buy light sequin work lehengas. Adorn yourself by wearing a contrasting dupatta with it.
