Simple Salwar Suit Designs Inspired by Alia Bhatt for Short Girls

Lifestyle
Alia Bhatt is seen in a floral print kurta set. The actress styled a full-sleeve kurta with white cigarette pants, complemented by minimal makeup and jewelry.
If you need an outfit for the office, buy a cotton palazzo set. These are formal and provide amazing comfort in summer. You can buy a similar set online for up to ₹700.
A panelled satin suit like Alia Bhatt's is available in the ₹2000 range. Beige colors are trending these days. If you are looking for something royal but minimal, choose this.
A black Anarkali suit will give a great look in the office as well as during the festive season. Alia Bhatt styled the Anarkali suit with churidar pajamas.
If you don't want to spend too much money on an office look, choose a floral print salwar suit. Readymade ones are available in the ₹1000 range. Style it with minimal earrings.
Bandhej salwar suits are lightweight and very comfortable. If you are looking for something light other than bright colors, buy this. It is available in the market for ₹500-₹1000.
Floral print salwar suits never go out of fashion. Alia Bhatt has styled it with a V-neck pattern. To buy such a suit, you will have to spend up to ₹2000.
