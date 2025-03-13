Rohit Sharma shares sweet snapshot from playdate with his kids, fans love it

India captain Rohit Sharma, celebrating his Champions Trophy win, shared a heartwarming playdate photo with his kids, Samaira and Ahaan, while reflecting on his team's success and future plans.


 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 13, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who is basking in the glory of Champions Trophy win, on Thursday shared an adorable picture from his play date with his kids Samaira and Ahaan.

The image shows Rohit holding his newborn son in his arms as he adorably looks at Samaira playing with a ball. In the caption, he dropped a string of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rohit and his team recently emerged victorious in Champions Trophy campaign.

India's winning Champions Trophy campaign witnessed plenty of present-day and future stars like Shubman Gill (188 runs in five matches with a century), Shreyas Iyer (243 runs in five matches with two fifties), Axar Patel (109 runs in five matches with five wickets) and Hardik Pandya (99 runs in four matches and four wickets), KL Rahul (140 runs in five matches at an average of 140.00), Varun Chakravarthy (nine wickets) play a crucial role in team's second successive white-ball title win.

'Hitman' Rohit finished the 2025 Champions Trophy with 180 runs in five matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 100.00, with the best score of 76.

After India experienced euphoria and relished in its four-wicket win against New Zealand last Sunday, Rohit addressed the media and confirmed he is "not going to retire from this format." 

