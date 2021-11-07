  • Facebook
    Does Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan's living room painting cost more than 3BHK in Indira Nagar, Bangalore? (Read)

    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 12:55 PM IST
    A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan posted a glimpse from his Diwali celebrations highlighting his entire family, where social media users pointed out Manjit Bawa's painting; take a look

    Last few days, many Bollywood celebrities have shared their Diwali celebrations pictures on their respective social media pages. Amitabh Bachchan too, posted a picture-perfect moment with his family on his Instagram page. 

    The entire Bachchan family was sitting in their living room, posed for the camera in the picture. However, the image's highlight was the painting behind it and became the discussing point for social media users.

    The family picture featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya and Agastya. The image went viral within a few minutes after posting. All were dressed in traditional outfits in pastel shades. Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen twinning in a peach dress while their daughter Aaradhya looks cute in a blue lehenga. On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli selected vibrant colours for their Diwali clothes. Shweta's sister-in-law Nitasha Nanda was also seen in the picture.

    As per one of the popular social media pages (Instant Bollywood), which is on Bollywood celebs, the predicted cost of this painting made by artist Manjit Bawa is around Rs 3 to 4 crore. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection fetches over Rs 7 crore.

    The page also talked about the artist Manjit Bawa, who was born in in Dhuri, Punjab. Bawa designed unique and vibrantly coloured paintings, sketches and drawings. His work is sold worldwide by famous auction houses such as Sotheby’s for Rs 3-4 Crores.

    Amitabh will next be seen in big-budget films like Jhund, Uunchai, Brahmastra, Mayday, Good Bye and the Hollywood film The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan plays kitty party games on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 sets (Watch)
     

