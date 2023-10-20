DMKS Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown

The DMKS event is run by one of the world's most major non-profit organizations dedicated to the battle against blood cancer.

Priyanka Chopra made an appearance at the DKMS Gala 2023 event in New York City on Friday night where she made everyone tirn heads with her outfit.

Priyanka looked stunning in a thigh-high, glittering green gown with a striking one-shoulder design and a dramatic cape sleeve.

She radiated beauty as she complemented her ensemble with perfectly split hair, subtle earrings, and stunning high heels.

The dress also had a long green shimmer cape which was the highlight of the outfit. Netizens loved her look and applauded her fashion sense.

Many celebrities grazed the DMKS red carpet in their stunning outfits and also posed for the paparazzi.