    DMKS Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown

    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    The DMKS event is run by one of the world's most major non-profit organizations dedicated to the battle against blood cancer.

    article_image1

    Priyanka Chopra made an appearance at the DKMS Gala 2023 event in New York City on Friday night where she made everyone tirn heads with her outfit. 

    article_image2

    Priyanka looked stunning in a thigh-high, glittering green gown with a striking one-shoulder design and a dramatic cape sleeve.

    article_image3

    She radiated beauty as she complemented her ensemble with perfectly split hair, subtle earrings, and stunning high heels.

    article_image4

    The dress also had a long green shimmer cape which was the highlight of the outfit. Netizens loved her look and applauded her fashion sense. 

    article_image5

    Many celebrities grazed the DMKS red carpet in their stunning outfits and also posed for the paparazzi. 

