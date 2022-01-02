  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation

    First Published Jan 2, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's airport look attracted negative, funny comments and trolls; check this out

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation RCB

    Yesterday, rumoured lovers Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani came back from their Maldives vacay and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple were clicked as they walked out of the Mumbai International airport exit. 
     

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation RCB

    Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his strong biceps in a blue ganji and blue jeans. He looked super cool in black glasses and long hair. He was seen in clean white sneakers.
     

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation RCB

    On the other hand, Disha Patani was seen in a blue sports bra and ripped denims. She flaunted her hot-perfect abs and well-toned body. She was seen carrying a super expensive sling bag by Louis Vuitton.
     

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation RCB

    However, social media users trolled the couple for their outfits, which was not apt for winter. One took a dig at the actors, commented, “Inlogo ko thnd nhi lg rhi,” “Abe iske pass kapde nh hn kya.” Another user said, “Samaj nhi aa rha thand ha ya garmi.” Another user asked they have come back from the gym, “Ye kya gym se aaye h ???” One said, “Kal report aayegi corona hogaya.” 
     

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation RCB

    During their stay in the Maldives, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared many amazing pictures from the beautiful beach holiday. On the occasion of New Year, Tiger Shroff shared his photos and wrote, “May the light fall upon you and your families always✨❤️happy new year #2022.”

    On the work front, Disha Patani is busy with Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain Returns and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2 and Ganapath in 2022.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma Mumma-ayh

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'Mumma'

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa crossed 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa crosses 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

    SS Rajamouli much awaited RRR has officially been delayed because of Omicron makers issue statement drb

    SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited ‘RRR’ has officially been delayed because of Omicron; makers issue statement

    Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details drb

    Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details

    After Arjun Kapoor Anshula Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Jersey co star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid 19 drb

    After Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

    Recent Stories

    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani and more clicked in Mumbai

    Bulli Bai app controversy: NCW takes cognisance, seeks expedited action from Delhi Police-dnm

    ‘Bulli Bai’ app controversy: NCW takes cognisance, seeks expedited action from Delhi Police

    Supreme Court to revert to virtual hearings from January 3 amid rising COVID-19 cases-dnm

    Supreme Court to revert to virtual hearings from January 3 amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Manipur Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for various developmental projects on Jan 4-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for various developmental projects on Jan 4

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting over rising COVID-19 cases - ADT

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting over rising COVID-19 cases

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon