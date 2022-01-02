Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's airport look attracted negative, funny comments and trolls; check this out

Yesterday, rumoured lovers Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani came back from their Maldives vacay and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple were clicked as they walked out of the Mumbai International airport exit.

Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his strong biceps in a blue ganji and blue jeans. He looked super cool in black glasses and long hair. He was seen in clean white sneakers.

On the other hand, Disha Patani was seen in a blue sports bra and ripped denims. She flaunted her hot-perfect abs and well-toned body. She was seen carrying a super expensive sling bag by Louis Vuitton.

However, social media users trolled the couple for their outfits, which was not apt for winter. One took a dig at the actors, commented, “Inlogo ko thnd nhi lg rhi,” “Abe iske pass kapde nh hn kya.” Another user said, “Samaj nhi aa rha thand ha ya garmi.” Another user asked they have come back from the gym, “Ye kya gym se aaye h ???” One said, “Kal report aayegi corona hogaya.”

During their stay in the Maldives, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared many amazing pictures from the beautiful beach holiday. On the occasion of New Year, Tiger Shroff shared his photos and wrote, “May the light fall upon you and your families always✨❤️happy new year #2022.”

On the work front, Disha Patani is busy with Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain Returns and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2 and Ganapath in 2022.