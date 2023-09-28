Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress slays in traditional and modern attires [WATCH]

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Disha Patani is someone who can slay in both traditional as well as modern outfits. Here's a gallery of her select photos

    article_image1

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani's beauty is a mesmerizing blend of ethereal grace and sizzling allure. Her captivating eyes, with their depth and sparkle, draw you into a world of enchantment. Her radiant skin, like porcelain kissed by the sun, exudes a natural, golden glow that leaves you breathless

    article_image2

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    In this photo Disha Patani is wearing a bikini and matching bottom-wear. Her sensuous expression is breathtaking

    article_image3

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Her lustrous, flowing locks cascade like a waterfall of silk, framing her delicate features with an irresistible charm. Disha's sculpted physique is a testament to her dedication and hard work, a harmonious symphony of curves and contours that redefine sensuality

    article_image4

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Her infectious smile, adorned with pearly white teeth, lights up any room she enters, filling it with warmth and positivity. Disha's sultry pout, accentuated by plush lips, adds an element of irresistible seduction to her already bewitching persona

    article_image5

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Her graceful poise and confident demeanor make her an embodiment of timeless allure. Disha's fashion choices effortlessly oscillate between elegant sophistication and daring sensuality, showcasing her versatility and impeccable style

    article_image6

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    In every frame, Disha Patani exudes an unmatched aura of magnetic sensuality, making her a symbol of beauty and hotness that transcends the boundaries of time and trends

    article_image7

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani's hotness is like a blazing fire that ignites desire in anyone who beholds her. Her sizzling presence on screen sets hearts racing and pulses quickening, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of her admirers.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore passes away; Harry Potter star mourned by co-stars ATG

    Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore passes away; Harry Potter star mourned by co-stars

    Disha Patani's birthday post for Mouni Roy is sweetest on the internet today

    Disha Patani's birthday post for Mouni Roy is sweetest on the internet today 

    Fact Check: Thiruvananthapuram roads NOT to be shut for Rajinikanth's movie shoot anr

    Fact Check: Thiruvananthapuram roads NOT to be shut for Rajinikanth's movie shoot

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins birthday in Malaysia shares family photo ATG

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins birthday in Malaysia; shares family photo

    Raj Kundra to star in biopic on jail experience following controversial arrest, read the details SHG

    Raj Kundra to star in biopic on jail experience following controversial arrest, read details

    Recent Stories

    US soldier Travis King returns home to Texas after release from North Korea: Report AVV

    US soldier Travis King returns home to Texas after release from North Korea: Report

    Beginning of ISRO Chairman Somanath seeks blessings at Somnath temple; envisions more milestones (WATCH) AJR

    'Beginning of ISRO': Chairman Somanath seeks blessings at Somnath temple; envisions more milestones (WATCH)

    Wont find anything CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence AJR

    'Won't find anything': CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis RKK

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis

    cricket Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney osf

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon