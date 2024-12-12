Disha Patani SLAYS in red; shares SUPER glam photos on Instagram [PICTURES]

Disha Patani shared glam photos of herself. She shared breathtaking photos she shot for an advertisement. She dressed in a stunning red ensemble. The floor-length gown featured unmatched elegance and fitted silhouette. She wore her hair open and completed the look with minimal accessories and glam makeup

Disha shared photos from the shoot on social media, leaving fans in awe. One picture captured her locking eyes with the camera, while others displayed candid moments of laughter, street walks, and mirror admiration, offering a glimpse of her charismatic personality

Disha is currently part of Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded 2024 in Dubai. Alongside stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress delivered electrifying performances, showcasing her impeccable dancing skills in iconic hits like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

The tour, blending dance, music, and comedy, had fans buzzing as Salman Khan performed chartbusters, joined by Disha’s remarkable dance routines. The event in Dubai will be followed by thrilling performances in Jeddah and Doha

Disha Patani made her Tamil film debut in Kanguva, directed by Siva, alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol. The fantasy drama, now streaming on Amazon Prime, is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, marking another milestone in her career

In a candid interview, Disha revealed her love for acting. She shared how being in front of the camera transformed her, saying, “I used to forget myself and become whatever they wanted me to portray," reflecting her passion for exploring different characters

Disha Patani will next appear in the much-awaited film Welcome To The Jungle. Fans eagerly await her new role, expecting another spectacular performance

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Disha Patani consistently raises the bar with her sartorial choices. From chic casuals to glamorous red-carpet looks, she has become a style icon, captivating fans with every new appearance and setting fashion trends effortlessly

