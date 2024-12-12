Disha Patani SLAYS in red; shares SUPER glam photos on Instagram [PICTURES]

Disha Patani shared glam photos of herself. She shared breathtaking photos she shot for an advertisement. She dressed in a stunning red ensemble. The floor-length gown featured unmatched elegance and fitted silhouette. She wore her hair open and completed the look with minimal accessories and glam makeup

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

Disha shared photos from the shoot on social media, leaving fans in awe. One picture captured her locking eyes with the camera, while others displayed candid moments of laughter, street walks, and mirror admiration, offering a glimpse of her charismatic personality

article_image2

Disha is currently part of Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded 2024 in Dubai. Alongside stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress delivered electrifying performances, showcasing her impeccable dancing skills in iconic hits like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

article_image3

The tour, blending dance, music, and comedy, had fans buzzing as Salman Khan performed chartbusters, joined by Disha’s remarkable dance routines. The event in Dubai will be followed by thrilling performances in Jeddah and Doha

article_image4

Disha Patani made her Tamil film debut in Kanguva, directed by Siva, alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol. The fantasy drama, now streaming on Amazon Prime, is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, marking another milestone in her career

article_image5

In a candid interview, Disha revealed her love for acting. She shared how being in front of the camera transformed her, saying, “I used to forget myself and become whatever they wanted me to portray," reflecting her passion for exploring different characters

article_image6

Disha Patani will next appear in the much-awaited film Welcome To The Jungle. Fans eagerly await her new role, expecting another spectacular performance

article_image7

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Disha Patani consistently raises the bar with her sartorial choices. From chic casuals to glamorous red-carpet looks, she has become a style icon, captivating fans with every new appearance and setting fashion trends effortlessly

article_image8

She was last seen opposite Suriya in 'Kanguva'. The movie also featured Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH]

Dil Luminati Tour: Chandigarh child rights body advices Diljit Dosanjh to keep children off stage; check details RBA

Dil-Luminati Tour: Chandigarh child rights body advices Diljit Dosanjh to keep children off stage; details

WATCH 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi RBA

WATCH: 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi

Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action dmn

Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya steal hearts at Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's reception [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya steal hearts at Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's reception [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation ATG

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon shk

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs AJR

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more gcw

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon