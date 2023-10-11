Disha Patani shows off toned SEXY abs, netizens react

Disha Patani walked in style at the airport in a crop top and parachute pants.



Actress Disha Patani is termed one of the fittest actresses in the Indian film industry and is a fitness enthusiast.

On Wednesday, she was spotted at the airport wearing a grey colour crop top paired with flared jeans.

While the 'Radhe' actress walked in style, she was seen flaunting her toned abs and her perfect figure.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens bombarded the comment section by praising her look and applauded her for her fitness.



Users on the internet wrote, "Fit girl", and "She works out really hard", while some found her to be very pretty.



On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen alongside Siddharth Malhotra in their upcoming film 'Yodha'.