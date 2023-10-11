Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani shows off toned SEXY abs, netizens react

    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Disha Patani walked in style at the airport in a crop top and parachute pants.

    article_image1


    Actress Disha Patani is termed one of the fittest actresses in the Indian film industry and is a fitness enthusiast. 

    article_image2

    On Wednesday, she was spotted at the airport wearing a grey colour crop top paired with flared jeans.

    article_image3

    While the 'Radhe' actress walked in style, she was seen flaunting her toned abs and her perfect figure.

    article_image4

    As soon as the video went viral, netizens bombarded the comment section by praising her look and applauded her for her fitness. 
     

    article_image5

    Users on the internet wrote, "Fit girl", and "She works out really hard", while some found her to be very pretty.

    article_image6


    On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen alongside Siddharth Malhotra in their upcoming film 'Yodha'. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ SHG

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ

    Tamannaah Bhatia creates record; becomes only Indian ambassador for iconic Japanese Brand SHISEIDO SHG EAI

    Tamannaah Bhatia creates record; becomes only Indian ambassador for iconic Japanese Brand SHISEIDO

    Israel Hamas war Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson share strong notes and slam 'brutal murders' RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson share strong notes and slam 'brutal murders'

    Aamir Khan reveals his admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details SHG

    Aamir Khan reveals admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details

    BTS pop icon RM finally breaks silence on his 'relationship' status in Weverse live session - READ TWEETS vma

    BTS pop icon RM finally breaks silence on his 'relationship' status in Weverse live session - READ TWEETS

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video snt

    WATCH: Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Amazon sale 2023 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 20000 gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

    Coconut Chutney to Ghee 7 things to serve with Idli-Dosa RBA EAI

    Coconut Chutney to Ghee 7 things to serve with Idli-Dosa

    Unlock secrets to youthful skin: 7 natural ways to reduce wrinkles ATG EAI

    Unlock secrets to youthful skin: 7 natural ways to reduce wrinkles

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon