    Disha Patani SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her BOLD body in lingerie (9 hottest pictures)

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    Disha Patani is one of Bollywood's sexiest and fittest celebrities. The actress frequently shared hot photos on social media, delighting her fans and followers, and today was no exception!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Stop what you're doing! Disha Patani's most recent steamy Instagram photo is a must-see. The fitness fanatic can be seen sensuously posing in a Calvin Klein lingerie set in the photos published.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha's gorgeous figure is flaunted and stretched in the images as she lies on the ground. She does seem enticing in her pants. "coming soon," she captioned the seductive Instagram photo. 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani just graced the internet with stunning bikini photographs, and admirers are in awe! The actress astonished her admirers with pictures she shared on social media.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She looked stunning in a glittering bikini, flaunting her toned form and well-defined abs. However, Disha Patani erased her stunning bikini images a few minutes later.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Project K star shared her mirror selfies on Twitter. She is seen in the images showing her well toned form in an animal print bikini. Disha captured her beauty and charm, converting her into a captivating sight. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani, best known for her part in the film Malang, has always been noted for her fitness and dedication to maintaining a toned figure.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In these images, her choice of swimwear accentuated her confidence and displayed her ability to pull off any look with elegance and grace.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha posted the photographs on her Twitter account just minutes after she posted them on Instagram. The actress eventually erased the photographs from both social media channels.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Although Disha's bikini photos were later removed from her social media accounts, they left an unforgettable effect on her followers, who were drawn to her stunning beauty and pleasant demeanour. The images sparked outrage and sparked discussions among followers who were left wondering what prompted their sudden removal.

