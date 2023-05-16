Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani SEXY Bikini Photos: Actress' latest Instagram post is droolworthy!

    First Published May 16, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    Look at these gorgeous pictures of Disha Patani in swimsuits and bikinis. When viewing these photos, keep in mind that the temperature may increase.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress and fashion icon Disha Patani has been making headlines for her fit body and stunning social media posts. Her hallmark look is one in which she shows off her toned midsection.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani's toned body and chiselled abs are on full display in her bold outfit selections, which can only be described as gorgeous.

    Disha's followers are always impressed by her bold outfit choices, ranging from crop tops to sarees, and her commitment to staying in shape. Her charisma, grace, and enviable physical fitness never fail to captivate her many admirers.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress has worked tirelessly to keep her physique in bikini shape. She looks very stunning in this outfit.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani kills it in a black bikini while relaxing on her Sri Lankan vacation a few months back.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani looks ravishingly sexy in this mirror selfie. Many health and fitness buffs are envious of her flawless physique.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani looks gorgeous as hell in a bikini. Disha is channelling her inner siren here by flashing her toned back. 

