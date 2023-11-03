Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani raises temperatures in white, bold dress; flaunts cleavage in viral video [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Disha Patani sets Instagram on fire in a scintillating video, donning a curve-hugging white dress that accentuates her alluring figure

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Her style oozes elegance with the addition of silver heels and sleeve-length gloves, elevating her overall glamour

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    With her cascading, open hair and a bold red lipstick, she exudes confidence and sophistication and sensuality

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Patani's sensuous presentation in this video sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her sultry style and captivating presence

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    The internet is abuzz with admiration for her sensational look, highlighting her bold fashion choices and makeup finesse. Disha Patani leaves an indelible impression with her sizzling and elegant appearance, asserting her status as a fashion and beauty icon

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani is set to join forces with Tiger Shroff for an upcoming project, with Jagan, known for his work on Mission Mangal, expressing her suitability for the action-packed role. The film "Hero No 1" will reportedly feature two heroines, with Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin, playing Tiger's love interest. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's production house, the film is an original creation, not a remake or sequel of the 1997 Govinda-starrer directed by David Dhawan

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    In 2022, amidst rumors of a breakup between Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, both actors remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Speculations circulated that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, his collaborator on two music videos, although no official confirmation was provided

