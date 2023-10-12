Disha Patani in bikini: Actress shows off her perfect body in THIS sexy video (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a video on her Instagram page where she is seen in a stunning bikini from her exotic vacation in Doha. She was also seen enjoying the Formula One race with her bestie Mouni Roy.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani is turning up the heat on Instagram with a provocative bikini video. Disha, who made her Bollywood debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is well-known for her steamy picture sessions and bikini photos.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress recently uploaded a video from her exotic vacation in Doha with her bestie Mouni Roy, when she saw a Formula One race. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the video, actress Disha Patani may be seen swimming in the water with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha looks gorgeous in her red bikini. There's also a brief clip of Disha dancing with Mouni Roy during a post-race performance.



Disha recently made news for mentioning Tiger Shroff's Ganapath teaser. For several years, the couple was said to be dating. They are said to have split up in the middle of 2022.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

They were spotted arriving together for a function in Delhi in July. Krishna, Tiger's sister, accompanied them as well. Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna created India's best professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion.



Disha and Tiger have remained friends after the supposed separation. Disha is also good friends with Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff. In reality, when asked about Tiger and Disha's split reports, Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff, referred to them as "thick buddies" and stated, "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends."