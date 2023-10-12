Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani in bikini: Actress shows off her perfect body in THIS sexy video (WATCH)

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a video on her Instagram page where she is seen in a stunning bikini from her exotic vacation in Doha. She was also seen enjoying the Formula One race with her bestie Mouni Roy.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is turning up the heat on Instagram with a provocative bikini video. Disha, who made her Bollywood debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is well-known for her steamy picture sessions and bikini photos.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress recently uploaded a video from her exotic vacation in Doha with her bestie Mouni Roy, when she saw a Formula One race. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the video, actress Disha Patani may be seen swimming in the water with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha looks gorgeous in her red bikini. There's also a brief clip of Disha dancing with Mouni Roy during a post-race performance.
     

    article_image5

    Disha recently made news for mentioning Tiger Shroff's Ganapath teaser. For several years, the couple was said to be dating. They are said to have split up in the middle of 2022.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They were spotted arriving together for a function in Delhi in July. Krishna, Tiger's sister, accompanied them as well. Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna created India's best professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion.
     

    article_image7

    Disha and Tiger have remained friends after the supposed separation. Disha is also good friends with Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff. In reality, when asked about Tiger and Disha's split reports, Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff, referred to them as "thick buddies" and stated, "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends." 

