Disha Patani HOT Photos: Actress looks SEXY in plunging neckline Black bodycon attire; see pictures

    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Disha Patani's Instagram feed is a visual treat for her die-hard fans on social media. The 'Malang' star's recent VIRAL pictures in a plunging neckline black busty bodycon attire are alluring and irresistible.

    article_image1

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Indeed, the sartorial choices of 'Ek Villain Returns' star Disha Patani have always been ahead of the curve. Be it red carpet affairs, candid public appearances, or work photoshoots. The actress always ensures to make heads turn. Having said this, the actress recently sent Instagram into a tizzy with her hottest photos in a black plunging neckline bodycon attire.

    article_image2

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha Patani looks captivating and sultry in this black-and-white monochromatic photo, wherein she flaunts her svelte figure and cleavage in a black Calvin Klein plunging neckline bodycon attire.

    article_image3

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Best known for memorable performances in Baaghi 2, Radhe, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Malang, Disha Patani's recent sizzling look in a plunging neckline black bodycon attire have taken social media by storm. She is flaunting her cleavage and sexy figure in this photo.

    article_image4

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Soon to be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Project K, here is a glance at her recent scintillating photos in which she flaunts her luscious curves and thighs in a plunging neckline black bodycon attire.

    article_image5

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha Patani looks stunning and has captured the attention of her fans on social media in this white shimmery Calvin Klein one shoulder bralette and bottoms with unbuttoned grey and white coloured pants as she shows of her svelte curves.

    article_image6

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha Patani looks stunning like a greek goddess in this risque and daring SEXY red bra and sequined skirt ensemble outfit which displays her cleavage and toned abs.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani channels her inner fashionista in this searing hot maroon strapless feather bralette with black sports shoes which is a sight to behold.

    article_image8

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha Patani looks super-hot and a sexy siren as she channels her inner beach belle in this light blue coloured strapless bikini with light blue thin stringed bottoms with closed eyes and showing off her cleavage and toned stomach.

    article_image9

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha Patani looks sexy and ravishing in this black halter neck bikini with thin and delicate stringed bottoms and wet hair wherein she displays her cleavage and hourglass figure.

    article_image10

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha Patani looks drop-dead-gorgeous and sizzling in this tan brown coloured striped bikini and matching bottoms of same colour combination as she flaunts her cleavage and toned abs in the backdrop of white sands and azure blue beach waters.

