Disha Patani HOT Photos: Actress flaunts seductive body in maroon strapless feather bralette

Disha Patani's Instagram feed is a visual treat for her die-hard fans on social media. The 'Malang' star's recent pictures in a maroon strapless feather bralette are irresistible.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Best known for memorable performances in Baaghi 2, Radhe, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Malang, Disha Patani's recent sizzling look have taken social media by storm. Here is a glance at her recent sexy images in a maroon strapless feather bralette.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani looks sensational in a maroon strapless feather bralette as she got snapped by the paps in the city stepping out of a restaurant in Bandra.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani channels her inner fashionista in this searing hot maroon strapless feather bralette with black sports shoes which is a sight to behold.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani, who always elevates the style and tones globally with her tasteful and quirky ensemble outfits, looked stunning in a maroon strapless feather bralette as she got clicked in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani serves a dose of sultry looks and allure, looking breath-taking in the sizzling maroon strapless feather bralette as she posed and smiled for the paps.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani opted for a no-makeup look as she flaunted her toned body and abs in a scintillating maroon strapless feather bralette.

Image: Varinder Chawla