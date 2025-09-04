- Home
Director Vetrimaaran Net Worth at 50th Birthday: Earnings, Film Career Highlights, And More
Director Vetrimaaran Net Worth at 50th Birthday: Earnings, Film Career Highlights, And More
Celebrated Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran turns 50, and his journey from acclaimed director to one of Kollywood’s highest-paid storytellers is inspiring. Here’s a look at his net worth, career milestones, and earnings.
Vetrimaaran Birthday
Vetrimaaran, one of the most legendary director in Kollywood. He started his career as an assistant director to Balu Mahendra. And made his directorial debut with Dhanush's ‘’Polladhavan''. His second film, Aadukalam, based on rooster fights, was a huge success, winning six National Awards and marking a turning point in his career.
Zero Flop Director
Vetrimaaran is also known as the Zero flop director. His subsequent films, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Asuran, and Viduthalai, were all big hits. This established him as a director with no flops. He frequently collaborates with Tamil star Dhanush and recently directed Soori in Viduthalai. Top actors are now showing interest to work with him.
Vetrimaaran's Birthday
Vetrimaaran's upcoming project is with another Kollywood star actor Simbu. This film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, set in the Vada Chennai universe. He also has Vada Chennai 2 and Vadivasal with Suriya in his future plans. He is celebrating his 50th birthday today with wishes pouring from fans on social media.
Vetrimaaran's Net Worth
Vetrimaaran's net worth is estimated to be around ₹80 crore. He reportedly charges ₹15 crore per film. He has won five National Awards (two for Aadukalam, and one each for Visaranai, Kaaka Muttai, and Asuran), three Filmfare Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.