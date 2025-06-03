Director Vetri Maaran has moved the Madras High Court against the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) over delay in granting censor certificate for his film 'Manushi', starring Andrea Jeremiah.

Chennai: Director Vetri Maaran, producer of the Tamil film 'Manushi' starring Andrea Jeremiah, has approached the Madras High Court challenging the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) denial of a censor certificate. The film is directed by Gopi Nainar. Justice N Anand Venkatesh will hear the director's writ petition. The film's narrative revolves around a woman's interrogation by an investigative agency. 'Manushi' was produced by Vetri Maaran's production house, Grass Root Film Company.

In September 2024, the CBFC refused to grant the film a censor certificate, alleging that its content negatively portrayed the state, according to the petition.

Vetrimaaran's petition contends that he wasn't given a fair hearing before the denial and that the censor committee didn't communicate their specific concerns. He also states that on March 29, 2025, he applied to the CBFC, requesting a review of the film by an expert committee including human rights activists.

Vetri Maaran has requested the court to direct the CBFC to hear his perspective and appoint an expert committee to review the film. He expressed his willingness to edit the film if it's deemed to fall outside the scope of freedom of speech and expression. The film's trailer, released by the production house in April 2024 and shared by actor Vijay Sethupathi on his social media accounts, depicts the custodial torture faced by a woman suspected of being a terrorist.



Besides Andrea, the film also stars Nassar, Thamizh, Hakim Shah, and Balaji Sakthivel. The music for the film, directed by Gopi Nainar, known for his film 'Aram' starring Nayanthara, is composed by renowned musician Ilaiyaraaja.