Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has publicly supported the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest following a student lathi-charge by Delhi Police. Dosanjh, who initially distanced himself from the agitation, voiced his support on Instagram, anticipating he would again be labeled 'Anti-National,' a sentiment he experienced during the farmers' protest.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday publicly supported the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, which followed a student lathi-charge by Delhi Police on Monday, July 20. He stated his expectation of being labeled 'Anti-National Again'. Dosanjh shared his views on Instagram, urging authorities to listen to student demands.

On July 20, the CJP had organised a 'Sansad Chalo' march in New Delhi. Thousands of students and youth activists participated in the demonstration towards Parliament. They were protesting alleged NEET irregularities, severe exam paper leaks, and education corruption. Delhi Police responded by using lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Dosanjh's Firm Stance

On Tuesday, July 21, Dosanjh made his statement on Instagram, prompted by the recent police action. He had previously distanced himself from the CJP protest, stating he was an "artiste, not a politician." Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c.. Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa...(What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God)," he wrote.

"Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka,' the actor-singer added. 'Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can't Even Discuss.. BAKI RAB SAB DEKH REHA, BABA BHALLI KARU (I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss. The rest, God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone)."

Student Demands and Police Action

One aim of the student-led protest was to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The march witnessed widespread participation, highlighting public discontent over the alleged irregularities. Police, however, claimed that many of those detained were not students, with their identities being verified.

Several other prominent personalities, including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar, Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sonakshi Sinha, have also extended their support to the students. The situation remains tense as calls for addressing student grievances continue.