Actor Woody Harrelson will be honoured with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival. The festival praised his 'outstanding contribution to the film industry' and remarkable screen presence and versatility.

Actor Woody Harrelson is set to be honoured with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival in recognition of his "outstanding contribution to the film industry and an exceptional acting career," Variety reported.

The festival announced that Harrelson will receive the prestigious honour during this year's edition, which will be held from August 14 to 21. Sarajevo Film Festival director Jovan Marjanovic praised the actor's remarkable screen presence and versatility.

Praise for Harrelson's Versatility

"Woody Harrelson is one of those actors you believe in even in the most improbable roles, while at the same time you can easily imagine him as someone you might spend time with every day," Marjanovic said, according to Variety. "That remarkable ease of performance is, in fact, one of the hardest qualities to achieve on screen, yet he delivers it film after film. His talent, charisma and boldness serve as an inspiration to many future generations," he added.

The festival highlighted Harrelson's acclaimed performances in The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, all of which earned him Academy Award nominations. It also recognised his performance in Ruben Ostlund's Palme d'Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness.

Festival Highlights and Special Screenings

To mark the occasion, the festival will screen Michael Winterbottom's 1997 film Welcome to Sarajevo, in which Harrelson stars alongside Stephen Dillane and Marisa Tomei. The festival described the film as "a powerful examination of the war in Bosnia in the mid-1990s and the role of journalists in its media coverage." The film is based on journalist Michael Nicholson's book Natasha's Story.

The announcement follows confirmation that the festival will close with a newly restored version of Bosnian director Danis Tanovic's Oscar-winning No Man's Land, marking 25 years since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Bosnian actor Emir Hadzihafizbegovic will also receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo this year.

Upcoming Projects

Harrelson will next be seen in Apple TV's Brothers, alongside Matthew McConaughey, which is set to premiere on September 23. He also stars opposite Kristen Stewart in Quentin Dupieux's Full Phil, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and recently wrapped filming Netflix's The Cackling of the Dodos with Sam Rockwell, according to Variety. (ANI)