Here's everything you need to know about Surpanakha and why Rakul Preet Singh's casting in the movie as her in Ramayana feels like a nailed act of casting. Keep scrolling to know more.

For generations, popular retellings have largely portrayed Surpanakha as a villain whose actions triggered the epic's central conflict making her one of the most misunderstood characters in Ramayana. However, ancient texts and several scholarly interpretations paint a far more layered picture, of a woman whose story has often been reduced to a single incident while overlooking her complexity, emotions.

Ramayana's Surpanakha!

Beyond her appearance, Surpanakha's story is also layered with emotion, rejection, humiliation and the consequences that ultimately shaped one of the Ramayana's most significant turning points. Several traditional interpretations describe her as a royal woman of striking beauty, and many later retellings have even regarded her as one of the most beautiful women in Indian mythology before her story became overshadowed by the epic's larger conflict. Modern scholars and readers increasingly view her as one of mythology's most complex female characters rather than merely a villain, making her role far richer than conventional portrayals suggest.

Who Was Surpanakha?

Surpanakha was a rakshasi (demoness) and the sister of the demon king Ravana in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Her name translates to “one whose fingernails are like winnowing fans.” Her parents were: The sage Vishrava and the demoness Kaikesi. Her siblings were: Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Vibhishana.

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As audiences eagerly await Ramayana, Rakul Preet Singh's appearance as Surpanakha in the trailer has sparked widespread appreciation, with many calling her the perfect choice for the role. Known for her effortless beauty, magnetic screen presence and versatility, Rakul brings a striking presence that aligns with several traditional descriptions of Surpanakha. While popular retellings have often reduced the character to a one-dimensional antagonist, many interpretations of the Valmiki Ramayana describe Surpanakha as a beautiful, royal woman, challenging the long-held perception created by later adaptations.

Beyond Perfect Casting!

Against this backdrop, Rakul Preet Singh's casting feels especially fitting. Her elegance, expressive performances and ability to portray emotionally layered characters make her a compelling choice to bring this nuanced figure to life. Ever since the Ramayana trailer dropped, audiences have been praising the impactful glimpse of the actress, with social media flooded by reactions such as, "They chose the prettiest girl to play Surpanakha." If the trailer is any indication, Rakul's interpretation of Surpanakha is already among the film's most anticipated performances.