Kangana Ranaut recently addressed a viral 2018 Cannes party video, stating, "I Was a Moderate Hindu, Mujhe Sanghi Banna Hai." Her remarks on August 3, 2026, come as the old clip resurfaced following her "generation gutter" comments against Gen-Z, prompting her to explain her ideological evolution towards embracing BJP and RSS.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on August 3, 2026, responded to a viral video from a 2018 Cannes party, explicitly declaring her ideological transformation with the statement: "I Was a Moderate Hindu, Mujhe Sanghi Banna Hai." Her remarks come as the old clip, showing her in a seemingly carefree and Westernised setting, recirculated on social media, prompting renewed scrutiny of her past in light of recent political commentary and her strong critique of modern youth culture.

The 2018 Cannes after-party video, showing Ranaut dancing and enjoying herself, began making rounds online around July 30, 2026. Its resurfacing coincided with controversy surrounding her "generation gutter" comments targeting Gen-Z and a spokesperson from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), where she criticized what she described as a westernised lifestyle among young people.

'Mujhe Sanghi banna hai'

In the shared Instagram video, she said, “Jab Hindu betiyon ki baat aati hai, main apne aap ko defend nahi karungi ki maine item songs ke khilaaf, pay parity ke khilaaf ya kabhi badi-badi filmon mein kaam nahi kiya hai. Heroes ke khilaaf bahishkar kiya, nepotism ke khilaaf ladai, mujhe aisa kaise keh sakte hain? Haan, main ek moderate Hindu thi. Aaj agar maine khud ko defend kar liya toh na jaane kitni betiyaan jo ye leap nahi le paayengi. Mujhe taane kaste hain, ‘Tum kab se Sanghi ban gayi?’ Mujhe Sanghi banna hai. Mujhe BJP, RSS ki ideology, ‘awakened Hindu’, mujhe woh banna hai. Mujhe convert hona hai. Why can't I do that,” she added.

("When it comes to the daughters of the Hindu community, I don't feel the need to defend myself by listing everything I've done—whether it's speaking against item songs, fighting for equal pay, refusing to work in big-budget films, boycotting certain heroes, or taking a stand against nepotism. How can people question my commitment after all that? Yes, I used to be a moderate Hindu. But today, if I try to defend myself, many young women may never find the courage to take the same step. People taunt me, asking, 'Since when did you become a Sanghi?' My answer is that I want to become one. I want to embrace the ideology of the BJP and the RSS. I want to become an awakened Hindu. I want to make that change. Why can't I do that?")

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Cannes party Video

Reacting to the video, she said in the clip,"This double standards that the society has that when it is about Hindu daughters, they will ask questions like 'You used to party and all that.' I agree, I used to do all that but today I also want to convert and become a defined and awakened Hindu. Why is that path closed for me? So these double standards won't work. Our daughters should have the choice to convert to defined, disciplined Hindu."

Kangana's Instagram post on Sonakshi

Kangana also shared a cryptic post that many believed was a dig at Sonakshi Sinha. She wrote, "There are many fake news that are doing rounds, this like of mine is also fake I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days she wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchap behaviour of protestors. I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel, dear fellow actress if your man is making you feel like a jebkatra I am sorry, you used to dress and speak so elegantly what happened to you? Opinions are yours but you can do better with that styling of yours if you need some help I am always there for you."