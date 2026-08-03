Anupam Kher and the cast of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' went viral with an Instagram Reel promoting the sequel. The video, featuring the cast's chaotic take on a popular trend, garnered over 115 million views and widespread fan appreciation.

Actor Anupam Kher reunited with his 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' co-stars for a Friendship Day social media video that has quickly gone viral, as the cast participated in the popular Gen-Z 'Teri Galiyon Mein Mohabbat Hogi' Instagram Reel trend while promoting their upcoming film, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.

The video, shared on Anupam Kher's official Instagram page, features Kher alongside Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas attempting the trend's signature coordinated slow-motion swagger steps. Rather than moving in perfect sync, the actors embrace the chaos with a deliberately uncoordinated performance that has drawn widespread attention online. Referencing the iconic rivalry from the original film, Kher captioned the post, "Khoslas and Khurana were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Viral Reel Garners Massive Attention

The 'Teri Galiyon Mein Mohabbat Hogi' trend uses a modified audio version of Kishore Kumar's 1964 classic song. Within hours of being posted on Anupam Kher's official Instagram handle, the reel amassed more than 115 million views. Fans also flooded the comments section, with many highlighting Boman Irani's confused expressions and offbeat lip-syncing as the standout moments of the video.

'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' Details

The viral reel also serves as a promotional push for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', which reunites much of the original cast after 16 years. The comedy sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, during the Raksha Bandhan weekend. The sequel brings back Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvinn Dabass, who portrayed members of the Khosla family in the original film. Tara Sharma, who was also part of the 2006 film, has joined the cast for the upcoming sequel.

Anupam Kher on Film's Enduring Popularity

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the original Khosla Ka Ghosla, released in 2006, became a cult favourite for its light-hearted take on property scams and family conflicts, earning lasting appreciation for its performances and humour. Speaking recently to ANI about the sequel, Kher reflected on the enduring popularity of the film. "I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on my social media, people are celebrating it all over the world, and I have never seen a movie being celebrated in such a way. It broke a special kind of cliche of Indian cinema and became so popular. This movie will surely get a good response and it will also be fun to watch. The movie will be released this year itself," said Anupam Kher.

(ANI)