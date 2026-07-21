Diljit Dosanjh backed students in the CJP protest over the NEET-UG issue, expecting 'anti-national' criticism. Other Bollywood figures like Shabana Azmi showed support, while BJP MPs Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini advocated for dialogue instead.

Diljit Dosanjh Voices Support for Protesting Students

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has voiced support for students following the police action during the July 20 CJP protest, saying they should not have been treated in that manner and urging authorities to listen to their demands. Sharing a statement on social media, Diljit wrote, "Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c.. Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa.." He continued, "Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can't Even Discuss.. BAKI RAB SAB DEKH REHA, BABA BHALI KARU."

In his message, Diljit said what happened to the students was "very bad" and that they deserved to be treated with dignity. He appealed to the authorities to hear the students' demands, adding that "the voice of the people is the voice of God." Reflecting on his own experience, he said he had been labelled an "anti-national" several times and expected to face similar criticism again. He also said that after the farmers' protest, he encountered backlash and legal issues that he could not discuss publicly. His remarks came amid intensified protests by the CJP over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Opposition has also stepped up criticism of the government following police action during the protest march towards Parliament on Monday.

Film Fraternity Divided on Protest

Several members of the film industry also reacted to the police action. Actor Rohit Saraf wrote, "Today's been gut-wrenching, but I know one thing..not just our nation, the entire world is listening. It's the sound of a future that feels brighter despite the uncertainty of today. I want to believe that today will not be remembered for the violence that unfolded, but for the extraordinary courage that was shown."

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar, joined students during the demonstration, and expressed support for activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. She shared Kaifi Azmi's poem, writing, "Kaifi Azmi's nazm Main koi mulk nahin hoon ke jala doge mujhe, koi deewar nahin hoon ke gira doge mujhe, koi sarhad bhi nahin hoon ke mita doge mujhe / main tto ik khwab hoon deewano ka / sakht jaan khwab hoon kuchle huye insanon ka / ye jo duniya ka purana nakhsha mez par tumne saja rakha hai iss mein kawaak lakeeron ke siva kuch bhi nahin/ tum mujhe iss mein kahan dhoondte ho."

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also issued a joint statement supporting the protesting youth, calling them the "heartbeat of our democracy."

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Whatever anyone's political preferences may be, humanity must come above all. We must ensure a safe environment built on respect, dignity, and empathy for all our brave students, and for all the determined voices seeking to be heard, with a genuine commitment to constructive dialogue. Listening to one another is the foundation of meaningful progress. Our students are our future."

BJP MPs Urge Dialogue Over Protests

Meanwhile, actor and BJP MP Hema Malini urged dialogue instead of protests. She said, "If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work; given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue."

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also spoke to the media outside Parliament, saying the purpose of Parliament is discussion and accountability, not disruption. She said, "Our parliamentary session is for--so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right." She added, "You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good."

Ranaut further said, "It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself."

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk remains under medical supervision at Safdarjung Hospital. According to the latest hospital reports, his vital parameters are stable, although his blood sugar remains low and his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L. The hospital said he is receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but has declined intravenous fluids and glucose despite medical advice. Wangchuk was taken to the hospital by Delhi Police on July 18 after beginning a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak.

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