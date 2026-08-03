Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a 14th week. Meanwhile, Charli xcx achieved the week's highest debut as her album 'Music, Fashion, Film' entered the chart at No. 3.

Country star Morgan Wallen has returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, with his album 'I'm the Problem' reclaiming the No. 1 position for a 14th non-consecutive week, according to Variety. According to Billboard, 'I'm the Problem' climbed from No. 3 to No. 1 on this week's chart, earning 80,000 equivalent album units. The album originally debuted atop the Billboard 200 in May 2025. Wallen, who is currently on his Still the Problem stadium tour, recently released the standalone single Been By Now. The track is not included in the latest chart tally for I'm the Problem.

Charli xcx Scores Career-Best Debut

Pop star Charli xcx secured the highest debut of the week as her eighth studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with 78,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest opening of her career by that measure, according to Variety. The album gives Charli xcx her fourth top-10 album on the Billboard 200. Earlier this year, her Wuthering Heights soundtrack debuted at No. 8.

With Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx becomes the only female artist and the third act overall to score at least two top-10 album debuts this year. Drake previously achieved three top-10 debuts with Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, while K-pop group Ateez recorded two with Golden Hour: Part.4 and Golden Hour: Part.5.

Billboard 200 Top 10

Elsewhere on the chart, Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love remained at No. 2, while Ella Langley's Dandelion and Noah Kahan's The Great Divide held steady at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, according to Variety.

The rest of the top 10 includes Drake's Iceman at No. 6, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 7, Michael Jackson's Thriller at No. 8, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving at No. 9 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 10. (ANI)