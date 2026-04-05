Ranbir Kapoor shared a touching glimpse into his personal life while promoting Ramayana. The actor revealed that he often narrates stories from the epic to his daughter Raha, who listens with curiosity and excitement.

Her innocent questions—like whether he filmed scenes with Hanuman or Sita—left him both amused and emotional. For Ranbir, these moments highlight how deeply rooted the Ramayana is in Indian culture, even for a three-year-old.