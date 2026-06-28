Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen cheering for the Indian women's team at Lord's during their T20 World Cup match against Australia. Former coach Ravi Shastri and opener Shikhar Dhawan were also in attendance for the crucial Group A clash.

Star-studded Support at Lord's

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were among the high-profile faces in attendance as India took on Australia in the Group A clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's on Sunday.

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Virat and Anushka were spotted in the stands cheering passionately for the Indian women's team, applauding key moments and soaking in the action as the much-anticipated contest unfolded.

Adding to the star-studded presence at the iconic venue, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri was seated alongside Kohli and Anushka during the match.

Virat, Ravi bhai, and Shikhi Paaji: full house at Lord’s today. 👏🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/ZdWbppaaHX — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 28, 2026

For the match-day, Virat was dressed in a brown shirt paired with white trousers, while Anushka kept it casual in a basic dress, which she paired with comfy flats and a cap.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was also spotted at Lord's with his wife Sophie.

Harmanpreet's Blitz Powers India

Coming to the India vs Australia match, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a blistering half-century, while openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid a solid platform as India posted a competitive 170/4 against Australia.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet elected to bat first on a batting-friendly surface, with India needing a victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Openers Smriti Mandhana (38) and Shafali Verma (34) gave the side a positive start, taking advantage of the Powerplay with aggressive strokeplay and quick running between the wickets.

India finished big in the last over as skipper Harmanpreet slammed three consecutive sixes before being dismissed on the second last ball of the innings, off Molineux's over. Harmanpreet scored 56 runs off 27 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes.

Crucial Match for Semi-Final Hopes

The match carries significant importance for India's World Cup campaign following South Africa's earlier win over Bangladesh. A victory over the unbeaten Australians would guarantee India a place in the semi-finals.