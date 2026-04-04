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Ramayana OTT Rights: Makers Turn Down Rs 700 Crore Offer – Here’s the Real Reason Why
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has been making waves since its teaser release. Now, new reports reveal the film received a massive OTT offer, sparking curiosity about whether it will hit theaters or stream online.
Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayana
What is the budget of the film Ramayana
Director Nitesh Tiwari's teaser gave us the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The scenes showcased the film's grand scale and stunning visuals, increasing everyone's curiosity. This two-part film reportedly has a massive budget of ₹4000 crore.
Film Ramayana gets OTT offer
Why was Ramayana's OTT offer rejected?
Ramayana's satellite deal will be done at leisure
About the film Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari is directing 'Ramayana'. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Besides them, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mohit Raina will also be seen in the movie.
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