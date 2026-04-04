5 6 Image Credit : World Of Ramayana youtube

Ramayana's satellite deal will be done at leisure

Instead of cashing in immediately, Namit Malhotra has decided to hold on to the satellite, digital, and music rights for now. The producer feels the film's global appeal can fetch a much bigger deal once more content is released. The source added that this film will give global recognition to any platform it's on. A price of ₹1000 crore for both films seems quite fair, considering its potential.