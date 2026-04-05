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Raj Kapoor's Historic Peshawar Haveli Partially Collapses After Recent Earthquake, Heavy Rains In Pakistan
Raj Kapoor's Haveli Partially Collapses: A portion of the historic Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar, once home to the legendary Kapoor film family, has collapsed following heavy rains and an earthquake, raising fresh concerns over its fragile condition
Structural Damage Raises Alarm
A section of the iconic haveli linked to Raj Kapoor collapsed after days of heavy rain weakened its structure, followed by tremors from a late-night earthquake. Officials confirmed that part of the wall caved in, exposing the building’s fragile state. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the incident has intensified fears about the safety of the remaining structure.
A Heritage Site at Risk
Located in the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar, Kapoor Haveli was declared a protected heritage site in 2016. Built between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, the haveli once featured around 40 rooms, adorned with intricate designs and traditional jharokhas. Despite its cultural importance, the property has long suffered neglect, with conservation efforts repeatedly delayed.
Legacy of the Kapoor Family
The haveli is deeply tied to the roots of Indian cinema, as it was the ancestral home of Prithviraj Kapoor and the birthplace of Raj Kapoor and Trilok Kapoor. After the Partition of India, the Kapoor family migrated to India, leaving the house behind. Over the years, members like Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor revisited the site, keeping its emotional and historical relevance alive.
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