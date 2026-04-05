The haveli is deeply tied to the roots of Indian cinema, as it was the ancestral home of Prithviraj Kapoor and the birthplace of Raj Kapoor and Trilok Kapoor. After the Partition of India, the Kapoor family migrated to India, leaving the house behind. Over the years, members like Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor revisited the site, keeping its emotional and historical relevance alive.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan on Ramayana's VFX debate: ‘Intention deserves applause’