Actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to director Aanand L Rai. Dhanush shared a photo with the filmmaker, while Kriti Sanon playfully asked him to narrate a new story for her soon.

Actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon extended warm greetings to their 'Tere Ishk Mein' director Aanand L Rai, celebrating his birthday on social media. Dhanush shared a picture with Aanand L Rai, from what appeared to be the shooting of 'Tere Ishk Mein' and wrote, "Happy birthday mere Bhai. Love you." Kriti also shared a heartwarming picture with the filmmaker, teasing him to bring a new story for her. "Happy Birthday Aanand Sir. Wish you all the happiness and love!! Miss you!! Next kahaani jaldi sunao."

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A Career of Hit Films

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is known for delivering hit films, including the iconic 'Tanu Weds Manu' and its sequel 'Tanu Weds Manu: Returns', and the romantic drama 'Raanjhanaa'. He also produced the critically acclaimed 'Tumbbad'.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Aanand L Rai's last directorial project 'Tere Ishk Mein' tells the story of Mukti (Kriti), a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Rai also produced Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer survival thriller 'Tu Yaa Main'.