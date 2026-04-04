Ramayana: Does Ranbir Kapoor Play Ram and Parshuram? Here’s What We Know
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana teaser sparked speculation about a double role. Now, the actor has confirmed it himself, sending excitement soaring as fans eagerly await more details about his intriguing dual portrayal in the film.
The 'Ramayana' teaser created a storm
The golden axe scene that fuelled the suspense
The most talked-about scene from the 2.38-minute teaser shows Ram (Ranbir Kapoor) holding a golden axe. This is the moment that started all the talk about a double role, which Ranbir has now confirmed.
Ranbir Kapoor's one year of hard work and preparation
Which two roles is Ranbir Kapoor playing in 'Ramayana'?
Ranbir Kapoor explained, “Lord Vishnu has different avatars. Lord Ram is one avatar, and Lord Parshuram is an earlier one. Getting a chance to play both is fantastic.” This means Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing both Ram and Parshuram in 'Ramayana'.
Ranbir Kapoor says playing 'Ram' is a big responsibility
When will 'Ramayana' be released?
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