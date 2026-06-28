Actress Jasmine Bhasin had a subdued birthday celebration while recovering from health issues. Her boyfriend, Aly Goni, made the day memorable by bringing the celebration to the hospital, complete with a cake, and shared a heartfelt Instagram post.

Birthday celebrations are quieter this time for actress Jasmine Bhasin as she continues to recover from health issues; however, her boyfriend Aly Goni made sure the occasion remained memorable despite the circumstances. Aly Goni, in an Instagram post, shared glimpses from Jasmine's special day, as he took birthday celebrations to the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

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Aly Goni's Heartfelt Birthday Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni) "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we're in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I'd trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again," Aly wrote in the caption. He also prayed for Jasmine's quick recovery, happiness, and success.

In the pictures, Jasmine could be seen at the hospital bed, with Aly by her side. She also cut her birthday cake, which appears to have been especially brought by Aly. Many took to the comment section and shared birthday wishes for Jasmin, further wishing for her recovery. Actor Arjit Taneja wrote, "Dhyan rakh Jas," while Shikha Singh added, "Hey hey hope she's fine & happy birthday to her ! If I can help in any way pls let me know."

Jasmine Bhasin's Health Update

In a previous post, Jasmine Bhasin confirmed that she was down with viral again, as she shared an old video of herself with the caption, "One from the archives to promote our movie song because I am down with viral again till I make reels on it!! Guys enjoy the best party track of the years and wish me speedy recovery!!!"

Wishes from TV Fraternity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) Many of Jasmine's friends and fellow actors from the television industry have also extended their birthday greetings. Among them are Bharti Singh, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor. (ANI)