Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu lose Rs 12 Crore due to her one-year acting break? Here's what we know

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reportedly face a huge loss due to her rumoured acting break due to her health issues. It is said Sam is currently battling an auto-immune disease called Myositis, diagnosed in October 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans were taken aback when numerous media outlets reported that the actress was taking a one-year hiatus from performing owing to health difficulties. Samantha is now battling Myositis, an auto-immune condition. She revealed her diagnosis in October 2022.



Samantha has reportedly opted not to sign any Telugu, Tamil, or Bollywood films after finishing Citadel India and Kushi, and has even returned the advance money to the producers. As a result, the actress is expected to "lose a significant amount of money during this period," according to Great Andhra.com.



According to the newspaper, "given that Samantha typically charges between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4 crore per film, and considering she recently signed three projects, her potential loss amounts to anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore."



Samantha appeared to confirm her sabbatical in a recent social media post announcing the completion of Citadel India.

She wrote: “And it’s a wrap on Citadel India. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me… I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud… Thank you for the role of a lifetime… i.e. until you write me the next."

Citadel India has yet to confirm a release date for Kushi, which is set to be released in September. Samantha co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, and she collaborates with Varun Dhawan in the Raj and DK series.

