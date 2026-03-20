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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Roars at Theatres, Holds Strong Against Dhurandhar 2
South superstar Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit theatres on Thursday, clashing with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. The film’s first-day box office numbers are now out—and they have left everyone surprised.
Opening Day Buzz and Audience Response
Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finally hit theatres, creating a massive buzz among fans. Despite strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, the film witnessed impressive footfall, with audiences flocking to cinemas, showing strong excitement and positive word-of-mouth.
Box Office Clash with Dhurandhar 2
The release coincided with Dhurandhar 2, leading to a high-profile box office clash. While the Bollywood biggie dominated headlines, Ustaad Bhagat Singh held its ground remarkably well. The film managed to attract a loyal fan base, proving that Pawan Kalyan’s star power remains strong even amid tough competition.
First-Day Collection Figures
According to trade reports from Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh recorded an impressive opening. The film earned a net collection of ₹25.45 crore in India on its first day. These numbers indicate a solid start, especially considering the competitive release window and high expectations surrounding both films.
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Occupancy and Theatre Performance
The film performed strongly across theatres, running in over 2,000 shows nationwide. It registered an overall occupancy of 75.7 percent. Morning shows opened at 60.69 percent, while afternoon shows surged to 80.85 percent. Evening shows also maintained momentum with 78.77 percent occupancy, reflecting consistent audience interest.
Cast, Crew and Production Details
Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Sreeleela, Raashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, and Ashutosh Rana alongside Pawan Kalyan. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹120 crore.
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